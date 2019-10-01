Welcome to Africanews

Video: Sudan women's soccer league kicks off

Sudan’s first ever women’s club football league kicked off Monday, with two teams clashing at a Khartoum stadium as crowds of fans and diplomats cheered.

The championship, with 21 clubs, would have seemed unlikely just months ago when long time Islamist ruler Omar al-Bashir was in power.

