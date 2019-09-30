Welcome to Africanews

Can Cameroon's national dialogue provide lasting solution? [Morning Call]

Can Cameroon's national dialogue provide lasting solution? [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

And now to more on our top story, A national dialogue to discuss solutions to Cameroon’s separatist insurgency opens today in Yaounde.

Govt has invited more than 1,000 people, including lawmakers, clergy, teachers, and civil society activists and the conference would be chaired by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.

We spoke with Dr. Richard Makon, a social science researcher based in Yaounde.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

