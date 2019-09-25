Welcome to Africanews

Taxing in digitalised economy

DIBIE IKE Michael

The Morning Call

The wold we live in is facing drastic changes on daily basis and one of the fundamental drivers of such change is digital transformation.

A digital transformation is not just about internet “unicorns” but using the latest technology to do what you already do better.

So, what is the digital economy? It is the economic activity that results from billions of everyday online connections among people, businesses, devices, data and processes.

The digital economy is taking shape and undermining conventional notions about how businesses are structured; how firms interact; and how consumers obtain services, information, and goods.

In view of this, the Tax Justice Network Africa plans to hold the 7th Pan African Conference on Illicit Financial Flows and Taxation, in Nairobi, Kenya.

The panels will be addressing “Taxing Intangibles, Financial Technology (FinTech) and the Digitalised Economy’.

Africanews had a spoke with Robert SSUUNA, Policy Lead, Tax and International Financial expert from Kampala, Uganda,
and he explained the implications of not taxing digitalised economy.

The Morning Call



The Morning Call



