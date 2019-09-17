Algeria to go to polls Dec 12 [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Algeria is to hold a presidential election on December 12.
Abdelkader Bensalah, the interim successor to longtime leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika gave the date in a TV address on Sunday.
The announcement comes after army chief General Ahmed Gaid Salah insisted that polls be held by the end of 2019, despite ongoing protests demanding the creation of new institutions ahead of any elections.
The last of such projects were held last week Friday in Algiers.
