Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Algeria to go to polls Dec 12 [The Morning Call]

Algeria to go to polls Dec 12 [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Algeria is to hold a presidential election on December 12.

Abdelkader Bensalah, the interim successor to longtime leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika gave the date in a TV address on Sunday.

The announcement comes after army chief General Ahmed Gaid Salah insisted that polls be held by the end of 2019, despite ongoing protests demanding the creation of new institutions ahead of any elections.

The last of such projects were held last week Friday in Algiers.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..