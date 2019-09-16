Religious intolerance in schools [Culture]

The Morning Call
Religious intolerance is rife in many schools across Africa despite calls for lenience from authorities and rights groups.
A 15 year-old Rastafarian student was recently banned from a school in Kenya for refusing to cut her dreadlocks.
In this Culture Episode, Claudia Nsono asks the President of the Council of Rastafari in Ghana, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, what this means to Rastafarianism.
