NBA Junior League launched in Morocco [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
A new, multiyear partnership to expand Junior NBA programs in Morocco.
An announcement made by the OCP Group, a world-leader in the phosphate industry, and the National Basketball Association to transformative power of basketball to empower Moroccan youths.
The NBA Junior League competition was recently held in the cities of Khouribga and Benguerir over a two-day period.
01:23
Senegalese female basketball player hopes to go global
05:10
NBA: Joel Embid's impressive debut season performance [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Kagame says Africa will work with NBA to spot new basketball talent
01:17
NBA Africa games in Pretoria
Go to video
With over 80 players from Africa, NBA seeks more talent from the continent
01:50
South Africa: ''basketball without borders'' opens ahead of world match in Pretoria