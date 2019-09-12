Somaliland seeks investors [Business Africa]

Business Africa
Somaliland is seeking investors to boost trade and ultimately the local economy. The semi-desert territory on the Coast of the Gulf of Aden, declared its independence from Somalia in 1991. It is a main livestock exporter. The World Bank pegs its Gross Domestic Product at $1.9 billion. As at 2017, the population of Somaliland stands at 3.5 million.
The country has been working to secure recognition as a sovereign nation by the international community. In recent times, it has opened it doors for investors. Internationally acclaimed logistics company, DP world has pumped over $400 million to support the governments plans for diversification. We hear from my colleague Ronald Kato who spent a few days in Hergeisa and the port of Berbera. Kato speaks to Somaliland’s Finance Minister and Chief Executive of DP World about the company’s ongoing port expansion program. But how does this impact locals?
Join Ignatius Annor for this week’s edition of Business Africa.
@IgnatiusAnnor
Somaliland is a gateway to many landlocked countries in East Africa.
04:59
South Africa seeks more investors
02:24
DR Congo's president targets local companies in partnership with Japan
Go to video
Somaliland court blocks news website over 'corruption report'
04:21
African businesses thrive in Dubai [The Morning Call]
01:51
Rwandans switching from petrol to electric motorcycles
00:57
TICAD7 event: Elumelu, Kagame, UNICEF boss make case for entrepreneurs