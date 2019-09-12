Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

DRC: Free primary education controversy [The Morning Call]

DRC: Free primary education controversy [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Free primary education, a promise yet to be delivered in some institutions in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Some primary schools have began implementing the government directive though some Catholic schools which have signed agreements with the government continue to charge parents to pay for costs.

This is according to the country’s Teachers’ Union through its secretary General Cecile Tshiyombo who says “these schools continue to demand that parents pay fees. In North Kivu, there are still Catholic convention schools that require parents to continue paying for costs.”

When he took office in January, President Felix Tshisekedi pledged to allocate $2.6 billion to primary education, approximately 40 percent of the vast country’s annual budget.

His promise concerns more than 50,000 state primary schools and affects millions of children so far deprived of education because their families cannot afford the fees.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..