Japan to boost business links with Africa

Global conversation

Japan wants to reorient its relations with Africa by focusing more on business. Shortly before TICAD 7, our reporter met with the Japanese ambassador to the DRC to understand how this new policy will be implemented not only in the country, but also on the continent. Watch the details on the Global Conversation.

