Brexit: Johnson suffers three defeats

British prime minister Boris Johnson has lost three key parliamentary votes in less than 24 hours. Johnson’s strategy to wrench Britain out of the EU by the end of next month is clearly in tatters.

Meanwhile, Iran has increased pressure on European signatories to the historic 2015 nuclear pact scaling back commitments under the agreement.

Also, Hungary misuses more European Union funds than any other country, claims a new report from the European Anti-Fraud Office.

Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team.