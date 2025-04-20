Iran, US confirm third round of nuclear talks in coming week

US and Iranian delegations held talks in Rome on Saturday on Tehran's nuclear program with further meetings planned for next week.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the talks as constructive.

The delegations held four rounds of indirect talks at the Omani embassy in Rome. Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi shuttled between the rooms, delivering messages exchanged by the two sides.

"This time we managed to reach a better understanding about some principles and goals. Ultimately it was agreed that the talks continue and we enter the next stage and expert meetings start. Starting this Wednesday, technical meetings at experts level will start in Oman," said Araghchi.

A third round of talks in Oman on April 26.

Donald Trump who in 2018 unilaterally abandoned a landmark nuclear accord signed and brokered by world powers in 2015 has demanded a new deal with Tehran and threatened to bomb it.