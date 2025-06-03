UN, Iran, and Egypt hold talks as nuclear enrichment ramps up

Iranian, Egyptian and U.N. leaders met in Cairo on Monday to discuss Iran’s nuclear program after the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency said Iran is further increasing its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director-general of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the agency compiled its report, seen by The Associated Press over the weekend, because Iranian uranium enrichment is an ongoing concern for the IAEA’s board of governors.

Amid negotiations between the Trump Administration and Iran over a potential nuclear deal, CNN is reporting that Israel is preparing a possible strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Grossi as well as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

Grossi stressed the need for negotiation at the joint press conference.

“We know that there is an escalating tension here. On Saturday, I issued a comprehensive report detailing some of the areas where there's a need to get more transparency, but in parallel with that and very importantly, there is negotiation”.

The IAEA report said that Iran, as of May 17, had amassed 408.6 kilograms (900.8 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60%. That is an increase of almost 50% since the IAEA’s last report in February.

The 60% enriched material is a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%. Iran’s leadership said it believes the IAEA report is politically motivated by Grossi’s hopes of becoming the next U.N. secretary-general.