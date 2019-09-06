Welcome to Africanews

Xenophobic attacks: Nigerian students issue ultimatum [The Morning Call]

South African nationals living in Nigeria have until Monday morning to leave the country.

This follows an ultimatum issued by the National Association of Nigerian Students following the latest round of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

No threats have been issued but they say all South African businesses operating in Nigeria must shut down totally and that all South Africans living in Nigeria must leave the country on or before Monday next week.

For them, the South African government is yet to seriously address the situation. But on Thursday, South Africa temporarily closed its embassy in Nigeria following violence against South African businesses in reprisal for attacks on foreign-owned stores in Johannesburg.

