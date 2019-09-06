Pope in Madagascar: Expectations on human rights [The Morning Call]

After Mozambique, Pope Francis is expected to continue his three nation visit to Africa with a stop in Madagascar this Friday.

A visit many say provides an opportunity for the pontiff to address the extreme poverty in the island nation as well as the human rights issue.

According to the U.N. World Food Programme more than 90% of the Malagasy population of 26 million live on less than $2.00 a day and chronic child malnutrition is widespread.

Human Rights groups also say the pope must address the human rights violations including the use of prolonged pretrial detention in inhumane conditions in the country. Just to remind the leaders, that the world is watching.

It should be noted the theme for the papal Africa trip is “pilgrim of hope, peace and reconciliation”.