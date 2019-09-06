Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Pope in Madagascar: Expectations on human rights [The Morning Call]

Pope in Madagascar: Expectations on human rights [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

After Mozambique, Pope Francis is expected to continue his three nation visit to Africa with a stop in Madagascar this Friday.

A visit many say provides an opportunity for the pontiff to address the extreme poverty in the island nation as well as the human rights issue.

According to the U.N. World Food Programme more than 90% of the Malagasy population of 26 million live on less than $2.00 a day and chronic child malnutrition is widespread.

Human Rights groups also say the pope must address the human rights violations including the use of prolonged pretrial detention in inhumane conditions in the country. Just to remind the leaders, that the world is watching.

It should be noted the theme for the papal Africa trip is “pilgrim of hope, peace and reconciliation”.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..