Lawyers in sports, a growing need in Africa

Philemon Mbale NSONGAN

The Morning Call

Sports in general and football in particular has over the years become a growing religion on the African continent. All 54 nations can boast of a national football team. Others have had a firm grip on athletics especially in the horn, while basket ball, rugby and even cricket are producing hundreds of thousands of sports men and women on the continent.

These sports disciplines like any others are governed by laws, texts and contracts between players and institutions, coaches, teams and the various federations governing these sports.

There is a need for the interpretation of the laws, thereby creating an opportunity for lawyers especially young ones who find themselves in a profession that has almost been limited to representing clients in criminal cases.

Universites des Jeunes Avocats de l’Afrique Central is a collective of lawyers who came together for the first edition held in Pointe Noire in the Republic of Congo to appreciate and strengthen the growing need for sports men and women to have lawyers in a mutually beneficial relationship.

We had a chat with one of the moderators.

A very much needed partnership for the development of sports on the continent.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

