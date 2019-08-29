TICAD 7: Japan reviews its cooperation with Africa [Business africa]

Japan, host of the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development TICAD, introduced itself to Africa as a “quality investor in human resource development.

TICAD 2019 opened on Wednesday under the theme “Advancing development in Africa through people, technology and innovation”.

An opportunity for the world’s third largest economy to catch up with countries like China or even the United States, and to announce its future plans on the African continent in many areas, including renewable energy.

It should be noted that Japan has already granted more than US$47 billion in official development assistance to African countries.

To provide updates Africanews’ William Bayiha reports from Yokohama