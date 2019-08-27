Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

DRC: Felix Tshisekedi cabinet in place [The Morning Call]

DRC: Felix Tshisekedi cabinet in place [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Seven months after President Felix Tshisekedi succeeded Joseph Kabila in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), his cabinet is now finally in place.

The cabinet is made up of a female vice prime minister, minister for foreign affairs and minister for planning.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..