DRC: Felix Tshisekedi cabinet in place [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Seven months after President Felix Tshisekedi succeeded Joseph Kabila in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), his cabinet is now finally in place.
The cabinet is made up of a female vice prime minister, minister for foreign affairs and minister for planning.
00:44
Nigeria's new cabinet inaugurated, president remains Petroleum minister
06:20
DRC: Kabila's candidate wins senate presidency [Morning Call]
Go to video
DRC president agrees to split key cabinet posts with Kabila's coalition
Go to video
Seven women make Nigeria ministerial list of 43 nominees
Go to video
Nigeria ministerial nominees list expected this week - Senate prez hints
Go to video
DRC president decries 'attempted genocide' in Ituri province