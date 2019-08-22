Welcome to Africanews

Gabon magistrate suspended over Bongo hearing [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

Now, in Gabon, the magistrate who was to examine the opposition’s request for an expert report to judge President Ali Bongo Ondimba’s ability to govern after his stroke, has been suspended from office.

Judge Paulette Akolly had decided on July 26 to hear an opposition’s request that President Ali Bongo submit to a medical examination to determine if he can still perform his duties, 10 months after having suffered a stroke.

