Video: Nigerian vet houses rescued animals

Nigeria
A Nigerian conservation has created a safe haven for animals rescued from danger.
Mark Ofua is a veterinarian. In 2009, he quit his job to start a centre which protects wildlife.
Watch our report
A Nigerian conservation has created a safe haven for animals rescued from danger.
Mark Ofua is a veterinarian. In 2009, he quit his job to start a centre which protects wildlife.
Watch our report
Go to video
FIFA bans former Nigeria coach Samson Siasia for life following a match fixing probe
Go to video
Nigeria Shia leader returns after 'rejecting' India medicals
02:31
Nigerian teens make sci-fi films with smartphones
01:16
Nigeria bans forex for food imports but analysts worried
06:28
Nigerian students call for expulsion of South Africans [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Nigeria's Shi'ite leader heads to India for medical treatment