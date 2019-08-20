Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sci tech

sci-tech

Video: Nigerian vet houses rescued animals

Video: Nigerian vet houses rescued animals

Nigeria

A Nigerian conservation has created a safe haven for animals rescued from danger.

Mark Ofua is a veterinarian. In 2009, he quit his job to start a centre which protects wildlife.

Watch our report

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..