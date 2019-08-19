Will listing husbands online curb infidelity? [Culture]

The government of Tanzania’s largest city wants to publish all the names of married men, and also upload their pictures to a government website, as part of efforts to stop “deceitful married men from sexually preying on unsuspecting single women.”

Following the uproar it caused on social media, Claudia Nsono sampled opinions of a few people from East, Central and West Africa. Here is the question she asked them.

“Assuming the government of your country decided to adopt a similar law, how would you appreciate that?”

Take a listen.