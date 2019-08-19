Welcome to Africanews

Will listing husbands online curb infidelity? [Culture]

Claudia NSONO

The Morning Call

The government of Tanzania’s largest city wants to publish all the names of married men, and also upload their pictures to a government website, as part of efforts to stop “deceitful married men from sexually preying on unsuspecting single women.”

Following the uproar it caused on social media, Claudia Nsono sampled opinions of a few people from East, Central and West Africa. Here is the question she asked them.

“Assuming the government of your country decided to adopt a similar law, how would you appreciate that?”

Take a listen.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme.

The Morning Call

