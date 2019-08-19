Welcome to Africanews

Micho Sredojevic joins Zamalek as coach [Football Planet]

On this edition, we look at the preliminaries of the African Club Cups with the second leg matches scheduled for the weekend. We will focus on Cairo’s Zamalek, who scored a 7-0 scoreline but changed coaches with the arrival of Micho Sredojevic from Serbia.

And then FIFA’s hit on Samson Siasia’s the former star and coach of the Nigeria Super Eagles was suspended for life for his involvement in match-fixing. The Accusations was rejected by the 1994 African champion who promised to fight to prove his innocence.

In Morocco, Vahid Halilhodzic succeeds Hervé Renard, the Bosnian has an initialled a two-year contract for ambitious objectives, details of which you will find in this programme.

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

