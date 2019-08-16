Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

South Africa fuel prices to rise again [The Morning Call]

South Africa fuel prices to rise again [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Motorists in South Africa are expected to dig deep into their pockets following the rise of fuel prices.

The country’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced last Monday the prices will rise by 11 cents.

The Automobile Association confirmed on Thursday that the price of petrol could increase by up to ten cents a litre starting September.

This is due to the sudden weakness of the rand that has put pressure on the fuel price and left fuel consumers in the country at the mercy of international oil markets.

South Africans would have been looking forward to a likely fuel price reduction next month as international oil prices have actually dropped significantly since the beginning of the month.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..