Bangui announces temporary requisition of country's fuel distributor Tamoil

The Central African Republic(CAR) authorities announced the temporary requisition of six out of eleven Tamoil service stations in Bangui.

These stations will be managed for 45 days to ensure regular fuel supply, salary payments, and tax contributions, as stated by the Minister of Energy Development and Hydraulic Resources, Arthur Bertrand Piri.

Previously, Piri fined Tamoil 200 million CFA francs (about 300,000 euros) for not maintaining fuel supplies.

In response, Tamoil defended itself, noting that Cameroonian company Neptune has had exclusive import rights since September.

Recently, gasoline shortages have affected both former Total stations and competitors, with private companies struggling to obtain sufficient fuel. The shortages are attributed to limited stocks and inadequate supplies transported by road from Douala.

Despite ongoing disputes since acquiring Total's operations, Tamoil's owner, Rochefort & Associates, remains committed, focusing on reopening provincial stations and resuming airport activities.

For more than a month, CAR has faced a a series of fuel shortage, with Bangui being the hardest hit. Long lines of cars and motorcycles queue at service stations, hoping to get fuel. While most stations are closed, a few struggle to stay open, working tirelessly to serve customers until they run out of fuel by around 10 am local time. This effort is insufficient as the price per liter has skyrocketed from 2,000 to 3,000 francs.

Street vendors are forced to go to neighboring Congo to procure fuel, reselling it at high prices. The economic impact is already evident, and concerns are growing across the country.