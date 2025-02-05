Transparency urged by BRDC on 30,000 tons of diesel from Russia

The Republican Bloc for the Defence of the Constitution (BRDC) calls for transparency regarding the management of the alleged 30,000 tons of diesel donated by Russia to the Central African Republic (CAR).

Martin Ziguélé, president of the MLPC and spokesperson for the BRDC, questions why this donation is not reflected in the national budget, given that it was made months ago, even before the budget was adopted.

He suggests that the fuel may be sold in Cameroon, as SOCAPS lacks the capacity to store such a large volume.

The BRDC insists that the proceeds from the sale of this Russian donation should be included in the State's financial operations table and used to offset cash flow needs.

Ziguélé emphasizes that the Central African government is forced to incur high-interest debt for its operations.

According to the BRDC, the handling of this alleged Russian donation lacks transparency.

Ziguélé points out that it was only mentioned after President Putin referenced it during President Touadéra's recent visit to Moscow, and he, as a member of the finance committee, has not received any official information regarding the donation.

Well-informed sources suggest that this alleged Russian donation is part of a more complex strategy.

The Central African government is reportedly selling Russian fuel in the CAR at prices significantly higher than the market rate through a Cameroonian shell company.

This latest fuel delivery aims to serve two purposes: to power the heavy machinery used in mining operations by Russian operators and to generate revenue through sales.

This situation echoes the controversial case of the 50,000 tons of Russian grain, where the tracking of funds was never clarified.

Moscow's announcement of a "donation" seems to be a tactic to smooth over these operations while concealing their true commercial and strategic intentions.

The government has yet to provide details on the amount and management of this donation, which has been in place since 2024.