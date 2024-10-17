Mass burial held for victims of tanker explosion in northern Nigeria

Local government officials joined hundreds of mourners in northern Nigeria on Wednesday for the mass burial of more than 140 victims killed in a devastating tanker explosion.

The tragedy occurred in the town of Majiya, Jigawa state, when an overturned gasoline tanker exploded as residents attempted to collect fuel leaking from the truck. The explosion caused widespread destruction, with most victims' bodies left unrecognizable, according to emergency services.

Officials also visited some of the injured survivors who are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Tanker accidents are a frequent occurrence in Nigeria, where the lack of an efficient railway system forces cargo, including fuel, to be transported by road. Many people risk their lives to salvage fuel from overturned tankers, particularly as fuel prices have skyrocketed since the government ended its costly gas subsidy program.

The accident happened around midnight when the tanker driver lost control on the highway, according to police spokesperson Lawan Adam. Before the "massive inferno" erupted, local residents had rushed to the scene to collect fuel.

This is not an isolated incident. In September, at least 48 people were killed in a similar accident when a fuel tanker collided with another truck in north-central Nigeria.

The latest disaster has renewed concerns about the enforcement of safety regulations and traffic laws in Nigeria, where tanker accidents continue to claim lives.