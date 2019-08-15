Improving access to electricity in Africa [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Several countries in Africa still face frequent blackouts and Cameroon is trying to find ways to solve this challenge.
It recently organised a forum in the economic capital Douala whose objective was to to strengthen the managerial capacities of those working in the electricity sector and also to solicit more investment in renewable energy.
