Improving access to electricity in Africa [The Morning Call]

Improving access to electricity in Africa [The Morning Call]

Several countries in Africa still face frequent blackouts and Cameroon is trying to find ways to solve this challenge.

It recently organised a forum in the economic capital Douala whose objective was to to strengthen the managerial capacities of those working in the electricity sector and also to solicit more investment in renewable energy.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

