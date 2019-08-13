Welcome to Africanews

Nigerian students call for expulsion of South Africans [The Morning Call]

National Association of Nigerian Students is calling for the expulsion of South Africans and protests at South African owned businesses.

The students have been staging protests across Nigeria’s major cities in the past two weeks to express their anger over the continuous xenophobic attacks on Nigerian citizens in South Africa.

The protests were triggered by the death of Elizabeth Ndubuisi Chukwu, the director general of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria at a hotel in Johannesburg on June 13. Autopsy results revealed that she had been strangled.

The association has given South African owned businesses in the country an ultimatum of one week to leave the country.

And here, we’re talking about nearly 120 companies including the Stanbic Bank, Shoprite, South African Airways, Multichoice, and mobile operator MTN.

