Libyan UN envoy condemns deadly Benghazi attack

The Libyan Ambassador to the United Nations, Elmahdi Elmajerbi has condemned the deadly car bomb attack in Benghazi Saturday.

The blast which occurred outside the Arkan Mall in the Hawari vicinity, killed at least 3 UN staff.

“This cowardly attack today in Benghazi followed the abduction of a member of parliament, Ms. Seham Sergiwa, two weeks ago, whose fate is yet to be known. All this refutes the claims that the so-called Libyan (National) Army has eradicated terrorism in Benghazi and is currently ending it in other places to cleanse Libya from terrorist groups. The truth of what is happening is the total opposite. The aggression aimed at Tripoli and its outskirts is a genuine disaster. This aggression led to grave human and financial losses. It has displaced more than 100,000 citizens, it has caused tremendous damage in our infrastructure, leading to power and water outages, it has exacerbated the humanitarian suffering of our citizens”, Elmajerbi said.

The car bomb attack came two weeks after a Libyan politician, Seham Sergiwa was abducted by gunmen after storming her Benghazi home.

The eastern city is a stronghold of self-styled Libyan National Army led by commander, Khalifa Haftar.

AP