Burkina Faso: lawyers call for General Diendéré's acquittal [The Morning Call]

The lawyers of General Diendéré, one of the presumed brains of the September 2015 coup in Burkina Faso, have denounced a trial they consider unfair.

For them, Mr. Diendere’s fundamental rights were violated and the military prosecutor could not demonstrate the guilt of the general. One of the lawyers Jean Degli stressed “General Gilbert Diendéré is not the author of the 2015 coup in Burkina Faso”.