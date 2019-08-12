Burkina Faso: lawyers call for General Diendéré's acquittal [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The lawyers of General Diendéré, one of the presumed brains of the September 2015 coup in Burkina Faso, have denounced a trial they consider unfair.
For them, Mr. Diendere’s fundamental rights were violated and the military prosecutor could not demonstrate the guilt of the general. One of the lawyers Jean Degli stressed “General Gilbert Diendéré is not the author of the 2015 coup in Burkina Faso”.
Go to video
Equatorial Guinea's border wall plans angers Cameroon army chief
Go to video
Africa's free trade dream
05:36
Cameroon's John Fru kidnapped again and freed [Morning Call]
01:21
Congolese opposition figure Franck Diongo now a free man
11:26
Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal hailed [The Morning Call]
04:26
Mauritania's anti-slavery opposition MP released [The Morning Call]