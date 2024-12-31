Burkina Faso approves amnesty for 2015 coup plotters

Burkina Faso is taking steps to confront its turbulent past. The country's transitional parliament has passed a law granting amnesty to soldiers accused of a coup attempt in 2015.

Then, a group of soldiers from the country’s Presidential Security Regiment, loyal to ousted President Blaise Campaore, attempted to overthrow the transitional government less than a month before elections.

The coup failed after a section of the military pushed back.

The masterminds - several high-ranking army officers were sentenced to prison as a result in 2019.

To receive amnesty, they must write to army ruler Captain Ibrahim Traoré appealing for clemency.

Campaore whom the coup plotters wanted to reinstate had been forced out of office in 2014 by protesters angered by his attempt to change the constitution to extend his 27-year rule, and fled the country.

The Sahel country has had a chaotic past punctuated by army takeovers and brief experiments with democracy.

Roch Marc Kabore who was elected President shortly after the 2015 coup attempt was deposed by soldiers in 2022.

Another mutiny eight months brought forth a new military junta headed by Traore.

Some people see the amnesty measure as a positive step towards reconciliation, while others question its motivation and implications.