ECOWAS sets exit date for coup-hit states

West Africa’s regional bloc ECOWAS approved Sunday an exit timeline for three coup-hit nations after a nearly yearlong process of mediation to avert the unprecedented disintegration of the grouping.

In a first in the 15-nation bloc’s nearly 50 years of existence, the military juntas of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso announced in January that they decided to leave ECOWAS.

The three countries accused the bloc of “inhumane and irresponsible” coup-related sanctions and of failing to help them solve their internal security crises.

Security consultant, Patrick Agbambu said threats and ultimatums are unlikely to bring the countries back and instead compromises are needed.

"They are very important countries in the economy situation and security situation of the region,” he explained.

The three coup-hit countries have largely rebuffed ECOWAS’ efforts to reverse their withdrawal. They have started to consider how to issue travel documents separately from ECOWAS and are forming their own alliance. The one-year notice for their departure is expected to be completed in January.

One major benefit of being a member of ECOWAS is visa-free movement to member states, and it is not clear how that could change after the three countries leave the bloc.