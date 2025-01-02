Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ghana ends visa requirements for Africans

Wall art with Ghana's flag   -  
Copyright © africanews
Misper Apawu/ 2024 Misper Apawu
By Rédaction Africanews

Ghana

Beginning in early 2025, Ghana is allowing visa free entry to citizens of all countries in Africa, after president Nana Akufo-Addo gave the move the green light in December.

It comes after a pledge made by the president at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues; in the president's words, it aims to build ''stronger ties across Africa''.

It's hoped that the new approach will increase tourism, trade and travel to the west African country, as analysts have previously pointed to visa restrictions as a hurdle to these sectors.

The nation used to allow visa free access to nationals of 26 African countries, and visas on arrival for citizens of 25 others. Only travellers from two nations on the continent required the document before visiting.

The decision makes Ghana the fifth country on the continent to allow the entry of all holders of African passports. Rwanda, the Seychelles, the Gambia and Benin have the same policy.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..