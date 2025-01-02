Ghana ends visa requirements for Africans

Beginning in early 2025, Ghana is allowing visa free entry to citizens of all countries in Africa, after president Nana Akufo-Addo gave the move the green light in December.

It comes after a pledge made by the president at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues; in the president's words, it aims to build ''stronger ties across Africa''.

It's hoped that the new approach will increase tourism, trade and travel to the west African country, as analysts have previously pointed to visa restrictions as a hurdle to these sectors.

The nation used to allow visa free access to nationals of 26 African countries, and visas on arrival for citizens of 25 others. Only travellers from two nations on the continent required the document before visiting.

The decision makes Ghana the fifth country on the continent to allow the entry of all holders of African passports. Rwanda, the Seychelles, the Gambia and Benin have the same policy.