Car bomb in Benghazi kills three UN staff

Philemon Mbale NSONGAN with Reuters

Libya

A car bomb explosion in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi killed three United Nations’ staff on Saturday.

The explosion happened in front of a shopping mall and bank. At least one burned out U.N. car could be identified at the scene.

The U.N. is trying to broker a truce in the capital Tripoli, where the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) launched a surprise attack in April.

The horrible incident does not in any way deter UN’s effort to push a peace deal as the assistant secretary general for peace operations Bintou Keita puts it .

“The United Nations doesn’t intend to evacuate from Libya. For the foreseeable future, our place remains alongside the Libyan people like our brave colleagues who gave their lives today.”

The UN will continue to mediate and will not evacuate.

