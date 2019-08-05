Ugandan musician dies after abduction and gruesome torture

Ugandans are mourning the passing of a musician and blogger who was reportedly abducted and subjected to torture by suspected state agents.

Ziggy Wine, real name Michael Kalinda, was signed onto Firebase Entertainment – the record label of Bobi Wine – Afro-pop artiste and lawmaker.

Reports indicate that when he was retrieved after the abduction, he had one eye plucked out and two of his fingers severed.

After a week in abduction, he was later dumped at the Mulago hospital gate, where he was found unconscious and taken to the casualty section. His body bore several burns allegedly inflicted by flat iron, reports indicated.

Bobi Wine tweeted about the incident early Monday morning: “Our friend Ziggy Wine could not make it. He passed on last night- succumbing to injuries sustained after a horrendous encounter with kidnap & torture.

“Very painful! He joins other countless Ugandans. As we mourn him, we resolve to work even harder to end this. Rest well brother,” he said.

Bobi Wine was the subject of torture by state intelligence agents in the heat of a by-election in the Arua constituency. He was arrested after an incident involving the convoy of President Museveni. He eventually had to fly to the United States for medical care after his release.

Police have confirmed that there is a probe into the circumstances surrounding Ziggy Wine’s abduction and torture.