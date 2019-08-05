Welcome to Africanews

Ivory Coast's Pepe is Africa's costliest player: Here are top 5 transfers

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Africa

There is a new record holder for the transfer of an African footballer anywhere in the world.

The deal includes English Premier League side, Arsenal and French Ligue 1 side, Lille – at the heart of the transfer is Ivorian international, Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal dished out $89m to Lille making Pepe the most expensive African footballer ever. He signed a five-year contract with the London-based side.

His amount overtakes what Chinese side Beijing Guoan paid for DRC’s Cedric Bakambu from Spanish side Villareal. Reports indicate that the March 2018 transfer of Bakambu was $79m.

Most expensive African players – BBC

  • Nicolas Pepe – $89m from Lille to Arsenal
  • Cedric Bakambu – $79m from Villareal to Beijing Guoan
  • Riyad Mahrez – $72m from Leicester City to Manchester City
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – $68m from Dortmund to Arsenal
  • Naby Keita – $64m from Leipzig to Liverpool

Pepe’s records for Lille stand at 35 goals in 74 Ligue 1 appearances. He spent two seasons at Lille having transferred to the side from another French side Angers in 2017.

On his signing for Arsenal, he said: “Being here is very emotional.” He added that he had “come a long way and struggled a lot and so signing for this great club is a big reward.”

