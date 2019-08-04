DR Congo tests 12 more patients for Ebola

The Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday, tested 12 more patients for Ebola, the twelve people were instructed to undergo testing for possible Ebola infection in Goma district.

This comes only a few days after three patients were tested positive for the disease.

According to the presidency, a total of 12 people from various centres on the outskirts (of Goma) are undergoing testing after the response team triggered the alert protocol.

Another six others suspected of carrying the virus were discharged on Friday after testing negative , the presidency added.

Today I believe there are more than 10 suspected cases that will happen. So they're all from the general hospital.

“Today I believe there are more than 10 suspected cases that will happen. So they’re all from the general hospital, they’ll be transferred here. For the time being, confirmed cases are still in hospital,” said Renate Sinke, MSF coordinator.

The coordinator noted that the hospital was already overloaded, adding that the number of beds was no longer sufficient hence the reason for the fast transfer.

“We who represent the population, we can accompany them to protect our ETC and in a short time note that there is no longer a confirmed or suspected case of Ebola,” said Olivier Kakoti, Deputy of Nyiragongo.

Doctors at Goma General Hospital, assured that they will continue to follow patients in close collaboration with the MSF medical team.

Goma is the capital of North Kivu province, which has borne the brunt of the year-old epidemic that has claimed more than 1,800 lives.