Seychelles plastic ban [Travel]

The Seychelles, an archipelago of 116 islands boast a unique mix of sublime white-sand beaches, sun-kissed landscapes and enticing azure waters.

At the forefront of keeping Seychelles sustainable reducing the amount of waste going into the landfill. In 2017, the island joined the likes of Rwanda and Madagascar when the Ministry of Environment banned the use, manufacture and sale of plastic and Styrofoam boxes. Most recently, the Indian Ocean Island banned the use of single-use plastic straws.

A provisional study conducted in 2016 found that plastic makes up nearly 30% of all waste of Seychelles’ landfills. Additionally, the Seychelles government reports it is spending hundreds of millions of rupees on solid waste management for de-littering rivers and marshes.

The most remote corners of the ocean are suffering from the horrors of plastic waste. The Seychelles is a cradle of diversity and the last refuge for so many plant and animal species.

The Aldabra giant turtle, the second largest reptile, has only one earthly domain and that is on these islands but due to our actions, it can get entangled in plastic debris, sometimes causing injury or even death.

Nyasha K Mutizwa speaks to conservation biologist Dr Frauke Fleischer-Dogley who is the CEO of the Seychelles Island Foundation to find out more.