Africa needs to strengthen its industrial capacity [Business Africa]

Africa called upon to increase the production of goods and services and to integrate payment systems, as a prerequisite for African Development Bank assistance.

Good news for African countries that want to diversify their economies and benefit from investment.

The African Development Bank has called on the continent’s governments to increase the production of goods and services, and to integrate payment systems if they wish to benefit from a new economic initiative.

This would have a strong impact on increasing industrial manufacturing capacity in Africa, and will allow for rapid integration of financial markets.

Livestock, a profitable sector in Africa

Investing in livestock can be a major source of income for many African countries.

Cattle farming remains one of the most promising sectors for several African nations.

South Africa, for example, has developed an application that allows investors to buy shares of a cow from their mobile phones.