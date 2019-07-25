Olympic organizers test heat countermeasures

Organizers of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will use wet bulb globe temperature measuring devices in readiness for high temperatures.

The devise which factors in temperature, humidity, wind speed and solar radiation will be used at all venues for the 2020 Olympics.

“By having a wet bulb globe temperature measurement, it could be determined if the event would be held or cancelled. Then it affects the spectators. It all depends on a situation, but for the spectators, we will prepare cooling facilities and goods for them. At the same time, we would like to encourage them to get information on heat countermeasure and enjoy the event”, said Ken Wakabayashi, Tokyo Metropolitan Government Environment official.

The device is expected to warn residents not to exercise when the temperature rating is over 31.

Among other counter measures been tested were water vapors for supporters, shaded or air-conditioned rest areas within the venue.

There will be distribution of water and ice packs to athletes and fans.

Japan experienced a record heat wave in July last year, killing more than a dozen people in Tokyo.

