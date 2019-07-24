Mayor of Somali capital severely injured after 'suicide attack' on offices

Mayor of the Somali capital, Abdirahman Omar Osman, was injured on Wednesday after what is suspected to be a suicide attack at the Banadir administration headquarters in Mogadishu.

Deaths have been reported in the said attack which happened just after the United Nations, UN, envoy to Somalia, James Swan, left the premises.

Swan had met with Omar Osman and other officials of the capital for talks. Reports indicate that other victims of the attacks had been killed. In Somalia, the city mayor is also Governor of the Benadir Region.

Mayor Osman has previously worked in ministerial capacities including: Ministers of Information and Treasury. he has also acted at a point as government spokesperson and senior advisor to President/PM.

One report also confirmed that gunmen had fired mortars at the presidential palace earlier in the day.

No group has at yet claimed being behind the attack but Somalia continues to suffer from the impact of Al-Shabaab insurgency.

The insurgents have routinely launched attacks in parts of the capital using suicide bombs and improvised explosive devices, IEDs, which have often claimed lives and led to destruction of property.

Hodan Nalayeh: Somalia to honour diasporan TV host killed in Kismayo attack

One of their recent high-profile attacks was in the Jubaland capital of Kismayo. The 14-hour assault on a popular hotel led to the deaths of 26 people according to official records. An attack was also recorded on Monday in Mogadishu.