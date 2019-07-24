Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Mauritius Leaks: how 'treasure island' profits off its neighbours [Business]

Mauritius Leaks: how 'treasure island' profits off its neighbours [Business]

The Morning Call

On Tuesday this week, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists released confidential documents showing how Mauritius has benefited from its position as a tax haven to the disadvantage of, especially, African countries like Uganda, Rwanda, Senegal and countries in Southern Africa.

The files, now widely referred to as the Mauritius Leaks, show how the Indian Ocean Island nation is enabling both global and local companies to cheat poorer African countries of tax revenue in millions of dollars.

The files were leaked from offshore law firm, Conyers Dill and Pearman.

Amelia Martha Nakitimbo delves into the details of the revelations on this week’s business segment on the Morning Call.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..