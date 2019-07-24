Mauritius Leaks: how 'treasure island' profits off its neighbours [Business]

The Morning Call
On Tuesday this week, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists released confidential documents showing how Mauritius has benefited from its position as a tax haven to the disadvantage of, especially, African countries like Uganda, Rwanda, Senegal and countries in Southern Africa.
The files, now widely referred to as the Mauritius Leaks, show how the Indian Ocean Island nation is enabling both global and local companies to cheat poorer African countries of tax revenue in millions of dollars.
The files were leaked from offshore law firm, Conyers Dill and Pearman.
Amelia Martha Nakitimbo delves into the details of the revelations on this week’s business segment on the Morning Call.
