Mauritius' opposition coalition wins parliamentary election with 60 out of 62 seats

Mauritius' opposition coalition, Alliance of Change, led by former prime minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, has clinched a victory in the recent parliamentary election.

The son of the first prime minister of Mauritius, Ramgoolam has held the role on previous occasions, from 1995 to 2000, and from 2005 to 2015

Ramgoolam told reporters he would "work to put an end to the rising cost of living for the population by better monitoring the value of the rupee, lifting Value Added Tax on basic commodities, and vanquishing nepotism, corruption and repression."

According to the final results, the coalition secured 60 of the 62 seats.

It's a disappointing result, however, for The People’s Alliance led by outgoing Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, which did not win any seats. The result prompted Jugnauth to resign.

Although Jugnauth led the Indian Ocean archipelago to 7.0% economic growth last year, his popularity appeared to have dropped amid a cost of living crisis and corruption accusations.