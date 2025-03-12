Indian Prime Minister in Mauritius for two-day visit

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mauritius on Tuesday for a two-day visit during which he will be guest of honour at the island nation's 57th National Day celebrations on Wednesday.

He was met at the airport by his counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who returned for his third stint in office in 2024.

The Indian prime minister is also due to hold meetings with the country's top leaders.

On the agenda will be the upgrading of bilateral and strategic ties and discussions on reinforcing their partnership for security and development in the Indian Ocean region.

Before the talks, Modi paid his respects to Mauritius' former prime minister Seewoosagur Ramgoolam and laid a wreath in his botanical garden.

His visit come days after US President Donald Trump said he would support a deal between Mauritius and Britain over the future of a joint US-British military base in the Chagos islands.

New Delhi has historically backed Mauritius’ claims over the Indian Ocean archipelago.