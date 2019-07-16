South Africa: Zuma dismisses graft allegations [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Former South African President Jacob Zuma is crying foul over corruption allegations against him.
He has denied being the king of corruption during a hearing of the state capture inquiry commission on Monday.
According to him, he was a victim of a “character assassination” campaign by enemies seeking his removal from power. He even went further to reveal some of the names of those who were part of a plot to remove him from office. Several witnesses who have appeared before the commission have directly linked Zuma to the corruption allegations, including former cabinet ministers who claim to have been offered cabinet appointments by the Gupta family.
Zuma has however on several occasions denied any wrongdoing and speaking for the first time before the commission, he seemed confident in his statements.
