Aftermath of deadly Somalia hotel siege

Ruins of a deadly hotel siege are left in the Port city of Kismayo in Southern Somalia on Saturday.

Damaged vehicles and other properties lay on the premises of the hotel.

President of the semi-autonomous Jubaland, Ahmed Mohammed Islam addressed a press conference after the siege.

Two were killed while fighting and a wounded attacker was captured alive.

“The death toll is 26, those who were killed in the attack included Somali people with different nationalities: three of them were Kenyans, a Canadian, a British, two Americans and three Tanzanians. 56 people were also wounded in the attack”, Mohamed Islam said.

The President of Somalia’s Jubaland State said one of the attackers was captured alive, while three died.

“There were four (al Shabaab) assailants. One was the suicide bomber who blew himself up in the car filled with explosives. Two were killed while fighting and a wounded attacker was captured alive. Those three people were the ones who were fighting inside the hotel’‘, he added.

Islamist group al Shabaab, which is trying to topple Somalia’s central government, claimed responsibility for the attack.

AFP