Somalia cuts diplomatic ties with Guinea

Somalia has cut diplomatic ties with Guinea, after the west African nation hosted the President of the breakaway republic of Somaliland.

Somalia accused Guinea of violating its sovereignty. The Somali Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it is time they told the world that the Somali federal government and Somalis will not tolerate any violation of their sovereignty, unity and independence.

Somaliland declared its independence in 1991 when Somalia plunged into a civil war after the fall of autocrat Said Barre, but it is officially part of Somalia.

Prior to the Guinea diplomatic roar, Somalia officially protested against a tweet from the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs describing Somaliland as a “country” on Monday.