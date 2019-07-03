Plant takes selfie as it grows [Sci tech]

A plant in a London Zoo called Pete will help scientists store enough energy to generate electricity.

Pete is a maidenhair fern with delicate leaves and shiny stalks. It has its work cut out. Scientists at the zoo are hoping to use Pete to revolutionize wildlife conservation. While on this journey, Pete will take selfies as he grows.

And, astronomical experts and tourists have been flocking the Northern Chilean region of Coquimbo to observe a total eclipse on Tuesday, July 2.

We're going to try and store enough power, in our microbial fuel cell, to take a photo. So Pete will take a selfie of himself.

Coquimbo’s La Silla observatory is hosting national and foreign scientists travelling to the area to observe the eclipses.

Reuters reports that hotel rooms and airline tickets have been sold out for months due to high interests.

