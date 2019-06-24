Video: Ebola deaths top 1,500

Democratic Republic Of Congo
The number of Ebola deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo has crossed the 1,500 mark according to figures released by the country’s health ministry.
The outbreak which was confirmed last last August is the second most serious on record after the one that hit west Africa in 2014, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
