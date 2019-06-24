Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Video: Ebola deaths top 1,500

Video: Ebola deaths top 1,500

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The number of Ebola deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo has crossed the 1,500 mark according to figures released by the country’s health ministry.

The outbreak which was confirmed last last August is the second most serious on record after the one that hit west Africa in 2014, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Watch our report

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..