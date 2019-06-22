AFCON 2019 updates: Burundi, Madagascar to make debuts

Uganda vs Democratic Republic of Congo

It will be clash of the Great Lakes when Democratic Republic of Congo takes on Uganda at 14:30 hours GMT.

The battle of the defences might decide this clash, as Uganda Mamelodi Sundown’s goalkeeper Denis Onyango and DRC’s defender Arthur Masuaku who plays for West Ham will be some of the stars to watch.

Nigeria vs Burundi

Nigeria’s Super Eagles who have won the Africa Cup of Nations three times will take on tournament debutants Burundi at 17:00 hours GMT.

Burundi will be hoping to upset the Nigerians led by Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi, and continue a fairytale that saw them qualify for AFCON for the first time.

Guinea vs Madagascar

At 20:00 hours GMT, Guinea will take on Madagascar, who are also featuring at Africa’s continental showpiece for the first time. All eyes will be on Liverpool’s star midfielder Naby Keita, who might play for the first time since he got injured in a Champions League semi-final against Barcelona in May.

Upcoming matches

Egypt win cagey opener

Hosts Egypt recorded a slim victory against Zimbabwe in the opening fixture of the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, which kicked off in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Friday.

The first half strike came on the 41st minute mark through Mahmoud Trezeguet after a series of attacking waves on the Zimbabweans.

The Zimbabweans had their goalie Edward Sibanda to thank for thwarting the initial Egyptian inroads even as the Brave Warriors also carved out moments of brilliance threatening the hosts during exchanges.

Mahmoud Trezeguet is so far the only player who has scored in the 2019 AFCON tournament. #KawowoUpdates #AFCON2019 #EGYZIM pic.twitter.com/3sfSbs1Duh — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) June 21, 2019

