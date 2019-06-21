Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

AFCON 2019 updates: Egypt win opener against Zimbabwe 1 - 0

AFCON 2019 updates: Egypt win opener against Zimbabwe 1 - 0

news

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Upcoming matches

Tomorrow, DR Congo take on Uganda to complete matchday one in Group A, Egypt are tops now with three points and a goal.

Over in Group B, two-time champions, Nigeria take on Burundi and Guinea face debutants Madagascar.

Key facts and figures about Group B

Egypt win cagey opener

Hosts Egypt recorded a slim victory against Zimbabwe in the opening fixture of the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, which kicked off in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Friday.

The first half strike came on the 41st minute mark through Mahmoud Trezeguet after a series of attacking waves on the Zimbabweans.

The Zimbabweans had their goalie Edward Sibanda to thank for thwarting the initial Egyptian inroads even as the Brave Warriors also carved out moments of brilliance threatening the hosts during exchanges.

Top facts and figures about Group A

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..